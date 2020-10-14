Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Northern Ireland international Hamilton netted the fourth goal at Seaview

Glentoran have moved three points clear at the top of the Women's Premiership table after beating Cliftonville 4-0 at Seaview.

Danielle Maxwell, Joely Andrews, Kerry Beattie and Caragh Hamilton all netted in the first half for the Glens.

Billy Clarke's side move three points clear of Sion Swifts, who have a game in hand over the east Belfast outfit.

The season could be halted under NI Executive regulations as it is understood not to fall under elite sport.

Glentoran took the lead in the early stages through Maxwell before Andrews doubled their advantage.

In-form Beattie made it three before Northern Ireland international Hamilton scored a fourth before the break.