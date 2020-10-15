Jeffrey's Ballymena lost 2-1 to Glentoran after extra-time in the Irish Cu final

Danske Bank Irish Premiership: Coleraine v Ballymena Utd Venue: Ballycastle Road Showgrounds Date: Friday, 16 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport website

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says he is "buzzing" for the start of the new Irish Premiership season due to the attitude of his players.

The Sky Blues are away to derby rivals Coleraine on Friday night in the opening game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Jeffrey was full of praise for how his players, who lost the Irish Cup final to Glentoran, have prepared under trying circumstances.

"The players wanted to come back early after the cup final," he said.

"I wanted to give them a longer break but they were keen to get going. How they have committed themselves to getting ready for the new season has generated a massive feeling of positivity.

"The Covid guidelines have meant the players have had to change in the concourse under the main stand at the Showgrounds, with no access to showers.

"They have had to get in their cars and go home like drowned rats at times in the rain, but night after night they do it without complaint.

"I do have a major buzz for the start of the season and a big part of that buzz has been the attitude, application and endeavour of the players."

Jeffrey believes the logistical challenges faced by his players during their preparations may also have had a galvanising effect on the squad.

"Adversity can do two things - it can bring you together or it can split you apart, as some will knuckle down while others may not be prepared to muck in," he continued.

"That could cause divisions in a squad, but we have found that it has brought the group closer together."

'I never dreamed of getting McCartan'

McCartan played for Northern Ireland in friendlies against New Zealand and Panama

After a disappointing 10th-place finish in the league last season, Jeffrey has added significantly to his squad by bringing a host of players in, while midfielder Leroy Millar has signed a one-year contract extension until next summer.

The capture of former Bradford City striker Shay McCartan, who has won two Northern Ireland caps, was one of the stand-out transfers of the close season and helped soften the blow of Adam Lecky leaving for Crusaders.

With the 26-year-old also having had spells with Lincoln City, Accrington Stanley and Burnley, Jeffrey was pleased to have signed a player of McCartan's pedigree.

"I could never have dreamed of getting a Shay McCartan. He had several offers in England and Scotland, as well as interest from a lot of clubs locally," the former Linfield boss explained.

"He wanted to get involved in his family business, so our part-time status appealed. It means we have got this tremendously talented, modest and down-to-earth young fella who has fitted in extremely well."

Forwards Paul McElroy and Ryan Waide, midfielders Owen McKeown and Trai Hume, and defenders Ross Redman and Ciaran Kelly have also arrived - and Jeffrey said they all have one thing in common.

"All the players we have brought in have something to prove and that is very clear once you have a conversation with them," he added.

"We have worked very hard to get these young lads in and have been able to recruit well. It is so healthy and refreshing, and the new players have enthused the group that we have."

Coleraine derby a 'humdinger' of an opener

Midfielder Leroy Millar has signed a one-year contract extension with Ballymena

Despite their poor league form last season, Ballymena reached the County Antrim Shield final as well as running the Glens so close in the Irish Cup decider.

Jeffrey, who is now the club's longest-serving manager after taking over at the Showgrounds in March 2016, is very clear in the targets he has set his team for this campaign.

"Winning a cup competition is always fantastic but we have to look at things pragmatically in terms of what we need to do going forward," he said.

"We are unlikely to win the league and to finish in the guaranteed European spots is going to be tough. If we finish in the top six then we can have a crack at grabbing that fourth European spot. That is our target."

Friday night's derby trip to Ballycastle Road will be the first of a 50-match series to be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website, and Jeffrey is hugely excited about starting against the side they beat on penalties in the Irish Cup semi-final.

"Coleraine carried the flag for the Irish League very well in Europe and it really is a true humdinger when you play your local rivals in the first match," he added.

"We worked our socks off to come out on top in the cup semi-final. Oran [Kearney, Coleraine manager] will no doubt be reminding his players of that and they will want to put a marker down.

"For us, though, this is a new campaign with a refreshed group of players. It is a fantastic challenge and if you can't get yourself up for a game like this then you should not be playing football."