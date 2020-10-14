Last updated on .From the section England

It was a mixed international break for England.

The players given an opportunity against Wales impressed in a comfortable 3-0 friendly win, before the more settled first-team regulars beat the number one ranked side in the world in Belgium.

However, three games in eight days was rounded off by a 1-0 defeat against Denmark.

The performances have left Gareth Southgate with plenty of thinking to do. But who do you think should make England's starting team?

We want you to pick England's best XI - and formation - below, and share it on social media using #bbcfootball.