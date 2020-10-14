Lithuania v Albania

First Half ends, Lithuania 0, Albania 0.
Line-ups
Lithuania
- 12Svedkauskas
- 13Mikoliunas
- 3Palionis
- 4Girdvainis
- 5Beneta
- 17DapkusBooked at 21mins
- 20Simkus
- 11Novikovas
- 10Golubickas
- 14Lasickas
- 9Laukzemis
Substitutes
- 1Mikelionis
- 2Gaspuitis
- 7Sirgedas
- 8Vaitkunas
- 15Romanovskij
- 16Gertmonas
- 18Verbickas
- 22Chernykh
- 23Paulauskas
Albania
- 1Berisha
- 5Veseli
- 6Djimsiti
- 17Dermaku
- 15KumbullaBooked at 32mins
- 3Lenjani
- 7Bare
- 22Abrashi
- 14LaciBooked at 23mins
- 16Broja
- 21Seferi Sulejmanov
Substitutes
- 2Memolla
- 4Doka
- 8Kallaku
- 9Vrioni
- 10Manaj
- 11Cokaj
- 12Selmani
- 13Mihaj
- 18Cekici
- 19Cepele
- 20Trashi
- 23Hoxha
- Referee:
- Karim Abed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Qazim Laci (Albania).
Post update
Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amir Abrashi (Albania).
Post update
Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Albania).
Post update
Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania).
Post update
Attempt missed. Keidi Bare (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Tomas Svedkauskas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a headed pass.
Post update
Frederic Veseli (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Markas Beneta (Lithuania).
Post update
Attempt missed. Arvydas Novikovas (Lithuania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Marash Kumbulla (Albania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Albania).
Post update
Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Albania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ermir Lenjani with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Markus Palionis.