Former Manchester City, West Ham and Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta has retired after 18 "wonderful years" as a footballer.

Zabaleta, 35, joined City from Espanyol for £6.5m in 2008 and went on to become a club legend, playing 333 games and winning two Premier League titles.

He also lifted the FA Cup and two League Cups with the club.

After nine seasons at City, Zabaleta moved to West Ham in 2017 where he made a further 80 appearances.

Zabaleta, who won 58 caps for his country, said: "After 18 years as a professional footballer, I took the decision to retire from playing football.

"These have been wonderful years that gave me the opportunity to enjoy unique and unforgettable moments."

He was named in the PFA Team of the Year in the 2012-13 season and worked as a pundit for BBC Sport during the 2018 World Cup.