Paul Pogba: Man Utd trigger one-year contract extension
From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have triggered the one-year option on Paul Pogba's contract, extending the midfielder's deal until 2022.
The 27-year-old France World Cup winner would have been out of contract at the end of this season.
Pogba has started all three of United's Premier League this term, including the 6-1 home thrashing by Tottenham.
During the international break, Pogba said a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid would be "a dream".
It is understood the decision to extend his contract was taken a few weeks ago, before Pogba's comments.
Pogba rejoined United from Juventus for a club record £89m in 2016.
An ankle injury restricted him to 22 games last season.