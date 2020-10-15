Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The green light was given to continuing the Women's Premiership by the IFA

The Women's Premiership will not be halted as a result of the latest Covid-19 restrictions in NI after being classed as 'elite' sport.

No indoor sport or organised contact sport involving mixing of households will take place for four weeks from Friday, other than at elite level.

There was uncertainty over whether the Women's Premiership was 'elite' level.

However, the Irish FA confirmed on Thursday that the Women's Premiership is indeed classified as elite.

"Elite level is categorised in Northern Ireland as matches in the men and women's NIFL Premiership as well as international matches involving Northern Ireland representative teams and will be the only games allowed to take place during this period," said the Irish Football Association.

The Northern Ireland Executive revealed the new measures on Wednesday in a bid to address the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

"Our priority is, and has always been, the return of football, both training and matches, in a safe and responsible manner and we will continue to work with stakeholders across the game to meet that objective," said Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson.

Glentoran Women top the standings by three points after a 4-0 victory over Cliftonville on Wednesday night.