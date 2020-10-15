Everton can challenge Liverpool under Carlo Ancelotti - Jurgen Klopp

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments26

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Toffees top the table with four wins from four under the Italian, who was appointed last December.

They host champions Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

"What I think about Carlo Ancelloti was never a secret. I couldn't respect him more. He's a wonderful human being," Klopp told BBC Football Focus.

"When I heard he was going to sign for Everton I thought 'Uhhh, the next proper challenger in line'.

"They did the perfect business in the summer. They found exactly the players that they needed to improve an already pretty good football team.

"Together, getting more used to what Carlo wants them to do makes them a pretty strong team."

Ancelotti succeeded Marco Silva as Everton boss, having won league titles in Italy, Germany, France and England, with Chelsea in 2009-10. He also has three Champions Leagues to his name as a manager.

Everton, 12th in the Premier League last season, have not finished higher than seventh since 2013-14.

After strengthening their midfield this summer with the signings of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, they have a 100% record from seven games in all competitions this season.

They have scored 24 goals, with newly capped 23-year-old England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netting nine of them, including two hat-tricks.

Klopp said: "Calvert-Lewin, I really expected him to make big steps in the next few years and he did," said Klopp.

"He has everything you need in a top striker: size, mobility, speed, desire, technically really, really good, in the air, finishing with his head, both feet.

"And now it all works together - both wings have top-class players with James and Richarlison. Midfield, Allan plus whoever plays there, if it's Sigurddson or whoever.

"So it's a really, really good team and the last line works better because in a good team it's easier to defend. That's what you see when you watch Everton, so it will be a really interesting game."

Watch the full Jurgen Klopp interview on Football Focus on BBC One on Saturday at 12:00 BST.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • I like him alotti too.

  • Think about it. Klopp was hardly stupid enough to start talking Everton down. Praise them. Kill them with kindness. Dont fire them up by showing no respect. There is nothing in this at all.

    But it's true Everton have closed the gap somewhat. Here's to a good game 🍺

  • Hype it up all you want but it'll be 0-0. It nearly always is.

  • Typical of Klopp, full of false praise for others when we all know all he really cares about is his own un justified over-inflated ego. The guy is so disingenuous it is unreal!

  • Calvert - Lewin what a great prospect, I think he may even be good enough to play for Liverpool one day.

  • Both top managers, cant wait to see the game and the season play out. I like how Klopp basically hints that Everton are vulnerable at the back! ".......the last line works better because its a good team, it's easier to defend."

  • I don't know if Everton can keep up their good start but they are a proper community club and any success they get has to be good for the premiership in general

  • can liverpool do another Leicester?
    Everton are looking good.

  • I'm sure Klopp doesn't believe that and thinks he's just being clever by putting the pressure back on Everton. Carlo won't take any notice of this usual nonsense from Klopp

  • Two very astute managers. Klopp will gently be trying to pass the pressure from his players to Everton with those comments, which is good management
    It takes some effort to keep doing what Everton are doing over a full season, but it's possible.
    Everton have had good players for years, however there entire squad this season looks like a huge upgrade on what's gone before. CA is also a wily old fox

  • Everton can challenge...just like the other 19 teams in the Premier League.

  • Nonsense - just part of Klopp's mind games before the match. Everton have conceded in 5 games this season from 7. One of their clean sheets was against Salford City. They have the easiest start in the Premier league based on their first 8 games. I should know I've stuffed my fantasy team with their players. They won't finish top 5, like me.

    • furny replied:
      I think you’ll find every team is conceding freely so far this season.Take Liverpoo shipping 7 in one game for example.A very strange season so far where anything can happen

  • Go Everton Go, let's hope you beat these over hyped neighbours of yours

    • djn replied:
      Good work there, buddy. Let's see how many nibbles you get.

  • Everton can challenge the top 4 but only if they avoid injuries but it's far too early in the season to tell. Really hope they do because apart from Leicester there haven't been any teams who have given the top 5 a challenge. It would be great to see 2 teams from Liverpool back up top for the first time since the 80's!

  • Death, taxes, lost track and trace results, government ballsups, 5 Liverpool articles per day. There is something about comforting about certainty.

  • they win one title in 30 years spend billions to get there and then strut like a egotistical peacock
    next challengers how condescending to the rest of football maybe he might consider a team who slaughtered them in the last game with a bit more respect
    the arrogance of the man is getting to Jose the moaner levels

    • Nohumour replied:
      Wrong echo chamber. We don't agree with you here.

  • Everton are not good enough to challenge. Top 7 is currently their ceiling.
    I fancy Spurs to challenge.

    • furny replied:
      You know nothing

  • Can't wait to watch this game as a neutral!!!

  • Be interesting to see how Liverpool respond to our 7-2 demolition of them. Let’s hope for more of the same from Everton. C’mon the toffees!

  • Of course Everton can challenge for the title, why not?
    Ancellotti is right up there when it comes to managers, builds a squad and has a great eye for players.

    There'll be many saying it isn't possible, but many spent a whole season saying that when Leicester City won it.

    Obviously there's a long way to go but Everton can lay a marker down on Saturday.
    Klopp is serious when he said that.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC