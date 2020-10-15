Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren will be without the trio for Saturday's meeting with Motherwell

Two St Mirren players have returned positive Covid-19 tests, while a further member of the first team squad is also self-isolating as a precaution.

The cases were detected in the most recent round of routine testing and all three will miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

It is the second time this season the club have suffered an outbreak.

Goalkeepers Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness got the virus in September and Peter Urminsky missed a game as a precaution.

St Mirren had to sign Zdenek Zlamal on an emergency loan to cover their absences after having an attempt to have their game with Hibernian postponed turned down.

The three players who are self-isolating this time also face missing the visit of Hamilton Academical next weekend.

St Mirren - who have lost six league games in a row - say they wish "those involved a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming everyone back once it is safe to do so".