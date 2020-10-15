FA Cup fourth qualifying round: Six all-National League ties
There will be six all-National League ties in Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
The lowest-ranked team left - ninth-tier Skelmersdale United - go to Stafford Rangers, two levels above.
Eighth-tier Marske United, the only other side to have started in the extra preliminary round, face a 200-mile trip to National League North Brackley Town.
National League North's Chorley have a bye after they were drawn against Macclesfield Town.
The all-National League ties include a derby between Aldershot Town and Woking, Stockport County entertaining Chesterfield and beaten play-off finalists Notts County going to league newcomers Kings Lynn Town.
At least four sides from the seventh tier or below will make November's FA Cup first round, with Banbury United hosting Bury Town, Cray Wanderers going to Canvey Island and Maldon and Tiptree welcoming Haringey Borough.
Sholing's first time in the fourth qualifying round sees the eighth-tier club host former EFL side Torquay United.
All ties will be played on Saturday with no replays, and matches being decided by penalties if necessary.
The 48 sides from League One and League Two enter the FA Cup at the first round stage.
FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw
Darlington v Cambridge City
Stafford Rangers v Skelmersdale United
Solihull Moors v Wrexham
Banbury United v Bury Town
South Shields v FC Halifax Town
Ilkeston Town v Hartlepool United
FC United of Manchester v Guiseley
Brackley Town v Marske United
Kings Lynn Town v Notts County
Stockport County v Chesterfield
AFC Fylde v Altrincham
Chester v Marine
Maidenhead United v Cray Valley Paper Mills
Canvey Island v Cray Wanderers
Wealdstone v Hayes and Yeading United
Sutton United v Bromley
Tonbridge Angels v Taunton Town
Hemel Hempstead Town v Hampton and Richmond Borough
Aldershot Town v Woking
Maldon and Tiptree v Haringey Borough
Dagenham and Redbridge v Hartley Wintney
Leiston v Barnet
Weymouth v Oxford City
Eastbourne Borough v Dulwich Hamlet
Eastleigh v Weston-super-Mare
Sholing v Torquay United
Bath City v Havant and Waterlooville
Borehamwood v Wimborne Town
Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic
Bishop's Stortford v St Albans City
Concord Rangers v Chippenham Town
Chorley v Macclesfield Town - Chorley get a bye into the first round