Project Big Picture: Premier League managers react after proposals rejected

Mikel Arteta
Arsenal were set to be one of nine clubs given "special voting rights" on certain issues under the proposals for Project Big Picture

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says clubs must help each other "make football more sustainable" after plans for Project Big Picture were rejected.

Premier League clubs "unanimously agreed" on Wednesday that the proposals will not be "endorsed or pursued".

Burnley boss Sean Dyche also stressed power in the game should be shared.

"We have to find a way that works for everybody," said Arteta, adding that clubs have an obligation to protect the lower leagues and grassroots football.

"That can make this game sustainable and we can still evolve regarding the context we are in at the moment, which is important as well.

"It's different to what it was 20 years ago. We have to move. We have to share a vision to achieve that at the end of the day for the benefit of everyone."

The plans, proposed by Liverpool and Manchester United, were rejected at a meeting of the 20 clubs in England's top flight, who instead agreed to "work together" on a new "strategic plan" for the "financing of English football".

They also decided on a £50m rescue package for League One and League Two clubs at the meeting.

"It's very special the way the Premier League has conducted itself over the years, from playing in another league in Europe," added Spaniard Arteta.

"I think that is a massive strength. If we can maintain the unity and sustain our way of doing things that is very valuable and the image we protect to the outside world is really strong. I hope that we can maintain that."

The 'Project Big Picture' proposals

  • The Premier League cut from 20 to 18 clubs, with the Championship, League One and League Two each retaining 24 teams.
  • The bottom two teams in the Premier League relegated automatically with the 16th-placed team joining the Championship play-offs.
  • The League Cup and Community Shield abolished.
  • Parachute payments scrapped.
  • A £250m rescue fund made immediately available to the English Football League and 25% of all future TV deals.
  • £100m paid to the Football Association to make up for lost revenue.
  • Nine clubs given "special voting rights" on certain issues, based on their long time in the Premier League.
Burnley manager Dyche, who has either played or managed in each of England's top four divisions, says clubs need to find a balance which "all parties can buy into".

"I played in League One and League Two. Do I want them to suffer? No, I don't. If there can be a way found from all parties, whether it's the government, the Premier League or football in general, then I hope somehow a way can be found," he said.

"What seems to be the narrative is the top six having most of the decision-making power. If you are talking about looking after everyone in the lower leagues, in theory, to look after the Premier League, you share that power.

"Therefore, they should say: 'OK, we want to look after them but we are going to share that power across the league simply because everyone has earned the right to be in the Premier League. We deserve to be there, we've proved that, it's an ongoing challenge but we are there.'

"It's fair that everyone should have a say and have agreed moments of who gets what for what reason. And if that can work in the bigger picture - obviously it hasn't worked in this case - then I'm sure everyone will be willing to play their part."

  • So a "top six" club who are paying one player 350,000 pounds a WEEK, and that player isn't even being selected to play want's to have more power and more of the money available?

    Please convince me that's a sensible idea?

  • The idea of the rejected plan was the big six would grab a lot more money and power, not to keep ahead in terms of Europe and the World, but to keep ahead of each other leaving everyone else trailing in their wake.
    They will be *isse* off, and it will take a strong concerted effort by the rest to move on from their failure to launch.

  • Doesn't it all highlight that paying some of these lads hundreds of thousands £s a week is perhaps a bit much!
    Maybe the money in the game could be distributed differently.

  • Who do the so-called 'Big Six' think they are?
    They are always on some power trip. Maybe they want a little mini league just to themselves?
    Rein it in boys

  • Feels to me the other 'top' clubs voted it down as they weren't included. This needs discussion. Lower league teams are losing their identities - they survive of Premier league drop outs with dwindling income. Our National team underperforms - less games would help. The gap between premier league and Championship is too big. Club Colours need to be forgotten and the whole thing needs looking at.

  • Such a shame that there is so much money in the Premier League, it really needs to filter down to the lower leagues and beyond.

  • Football has become rotten to the core if you have no lower levels of football whats the point? This is what happens when things are controlled just by money men

  • How about reducing the obscene wages in the PL and using the money saved to support the game in general. Wages cap across all leagues as well. Make players pay their own agents fees not the clubs.

  • All 20 PL clubs agreeing on what needs to be done...never gonna happen in a million years.

  • The project Power Grab is dead in the water. Those behind it were only ever interested in creating a cartel to control their profit streams. They tried to disguise it behind the smoke screen of free cash for the lower leagues. They should be ashamed of this blatant attempt to control the sport.

    • paulmorris replied:
      Indeed

  • Forgive me if I am talking nonsense, but Liverpool and Man Utd put forward this proposal, but all 20 PL clubs rejected it?

    Aren't Liverpool and Man Utd in the PL? Or did they reject their own proposal?

  • FFS, it's not rocket science.
    The richest in the Premier League should find the good in themselves and willingly donate some of their millions to the struggling clubs that are effectively dying, without blackmailing or asking for power in return.
    If you walk past a homeless person, would you carry on by and let them starve to death?
    What has happened to us as a civilisation?

  • I'm struggling to reconcile the hardship many thousands of people are going through as a result of this pandemic with the incredible weekly wages being paid to some Premier league players . . . and still they want to rinse the fans for more.

    Am I missing something?

  • If you read the full proposals there are some much needed suggestions in there that will help the EFL. Problem is those suggestions are outweighed by the ones that can only be described as self protectionist and that are designed to create a very select powerbase to ensure certain clubs have the biggest say in future developments.

  • Mikel, I like what you’re doing and it looks a promising project... but sustainable and helping isn’t sacking X amount of staff and signing stars on £Y00,000 per week is it?

    • Mertornottomert replied:
      Fairly certain that's not his choice...

  • I watched a comedy film called Jerry Maguire, it didn't provide half as many laughs as the comedy footballer called Harry Maguire.

  • I think Premier League is fine as it is but Liverpool and Manchester United feel they are handicapped to take on Real Madrid and Barcelona financially and that they want more finances

    • paulmorris replied:
      Diddums to Man U and Liverpool

  • "Unanimously agreed"

    Why would Liverpool and Manchester United agree to scrap their own proposal?

    • belogical replied:
      Because it was a only proposal / suggestion to get the ‘ball’ rolling. A case of someone making a start, for things to be developed from there.

  • Let clubs sell their own tv rights rather than having to put up with the sky and bt rubbish where the tv networks dictate fixtures being moved only not showing all games.

    The free streams show all games anyway, its laughable that the paid services are so much worse than the free options.

    • morg replied:
      The issue with this is you essentially end up with the La Liga model - where the top two take around 75% of all TV revenue.

      Liverpool v Man U matches will sell higher than Burnley v Fulham, then you end up with a league table that will be based solely on budget rank. There will be no chance for "the rest", such as Wolves or Leicester, to be able to genuinely challenge for a European spot.

