Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Florian Jozefzoon will not be eligible to play against Derby as part of his deal with Rotherham

Rotherham United have signed Derby County winger Florian Jozefzoon on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old former Ajax and PSV Eindhoven forward has featured 48 times and scored three goals for Derby since joining in the summer of 2018.

He, however, was not given a squad number by the Rams this term.

Jozefzoon won consecutive Dutch titles at PSV while playing under now Derby boss Phillip Cocu, but has fallen out of favour with his fellow Dutchman.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.