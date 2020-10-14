Cauley Woodrow scored 15 goals for Barnsley last season and has already netted twice this term

Manager Neil Harris is confident Cardiff City "will be doing some business" ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Cardiff are keen to strengthen their attack and are interested in Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow.

Harris is also eyeing a right-back and could re-sign Wolves' Dion Sanderson.

"I am really pleased with my squad. I just think we need to add a little sprinkling to it to support the quality we have got," he said.

"I do expect the club to be active. The board are being so supportive, working hard to get people in."

Cardiff are thought to value Barnsley forward Woodrow, 25, at around £2m, but Harris says permanent deals are proving hard to complete for all clubs because of the financial impact of coronavirus.

"I never like to talk about players that are playing for other clubs," Harris said.

"What I will say is that Cauley is a very good player at this level, but it's very difficult at the moment to look at doing permanent deals.

"That's why when there have been any, Callum Paterson for example, it takes so long to do.

"Permanent deals between now and tomorrow at 5pm are going to be very difficult to do for Championship clubs, and League One and League Two as well, so it might be more loans. We will have to see what unfolds."

On Sanderson, who played 10 games for Cardiff after joining on loan from Wolves in January, Harris said: "Dion has been talked about. There's been some dialogue.

"He has got himself into a position at Wolves where he is really well thought of. If Dion was going to happen, to us or someone else, it would be a real last-minute call from Wolves."

Centre-back Aden Flint, 31, has been linked with a move away from Cardiff.

"I like Aden Flint. He is a great guy and a brilliant professional," Harris said.

"I have said to him his future's with us in my opinion. I want him to carry on and fight for his place, but then you balance off the frustrations of wanting to play. I understand that.

"But if any player was to go out of the squad now, I would need to replace them."

Harris, who could be without Joe Bennett because of a hamstring injury at Preston on Saturday, says the transfer market as a whole is "absolutely crazy".

"I think there have been six deals so far this week, in transfer deadline week, which is unheard of," he said.

"I think that shows how tough it is to get players out of clubs and where financially football is at the moment.

"We are where we are in Covid times. Most owners' cashflow is attached to businesses and businesses are affected hourly at the moment by the changing times in this country and abroad, with Covid regulations, shutdowns, certain industries.

"Deals might be on the table one minute and then they are gone."