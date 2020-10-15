Joe Rodon featured in all three Wales games during the latest international break

Steve Cooper hopes Swansea City "will get something to show for it" if Joe Rodon is sold to Tottenham Hotspur.

Swansea are expecting a bid for the Wales defender before Friday's 17:00 BST transfer deadline.

Cooper says Rodon should not be sold on the cheap - and wants part of any fee received to be spent on new faces.

"If we do lose an asset then our supporters will want to see some re-investment and some good players coming in," the Swansea head coach said.

"What I would say about Joe or any other of our assets - and Joe is right up there as one of our biggest ones - it's really important that if we do end up having to sell, then we get something to show for it."

Swansea are looking for about £18m for Rodon, but Spurs' valuation of the 22-year-old is a long way off that.

Cooper acknowledges the possibility of joining Spurs is likely to appeal to Rodon.

"To move from a Championship club to a big-six club - it is difficult for a player not to be excited," he said.

"I understand that. The biggest thing in the Championship is there is another level above it. We all want to get there, whether it's through promotion or moves."

Although the main transfer window closed earlier this month, deals between Premier League and English Football League clubs can be completed until 17:00 BST on Friday.

Cooper pointed to "high-profile moves from the Championship to the Premier League" which he feels indicate what Rodon may be worth, among them the £25m deal which saw Ben Godfrey join Everton from Norwich earlier this month.

"I think Joe is a really good player and if that's what the going rate is, then Joe, for a young player, will be a top centre-back in the Championship," Cooper said.

Swansea are close to signing Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere, but Cooper will want another centre-back should Rodon depart.

He is also keen on Wales forward Harry Wilson, with Swansea trying to agree a loan package with Liverpool amid rival interest from the likes of Derby - who are thought to be leading the race to sign him on loan - and Nottingham Forest.

Cooper has known Wilson since his days as head of youth at Wrexham and worked with him in the Anfield academy.

"I do like Harry a lot," Cooper said. "The first time I tried to sign Harry was when he was under-eight. I tried to get him at Wrexham but he had signed for Liverpool.

"When you have worked with young players, you do follow them and it's brilliant to see them do well.

"If we are ever lucky enough to entice players of Harry's quality to us, then I think it's a good thing."

Freddie Woodman and Yan Dhanda are available for Swansea's home game against Huddersfield on Saturday having missed their win over Millwall through illness.