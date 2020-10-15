Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Curtis Tilt left Blackpool to join Rotherham, who went on to win promotion from League One last season, in January

Wigan Athletic have signed Rotherham United centre-back Curtis Tilt on loan until January.

The 29-year-old left Blackpool to join Rotherham in January, but made just one appearance for the Millers.

Latics manager John Sheridan said: "He fills that problem area of left-sided centre-half.

"He's a very good defensive player, very aggressive in the way he plays and it releases Kai Naismith further up the pitch, so he's a good addition."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.