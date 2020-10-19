Zenit St Petersburg v Club Bruges

Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg17:55Club BrugesClub Bruges
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bayern Munich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|RB Salzburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Mgladbach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Inter Milan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Club Bruges
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lazio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Zenit St Petersburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Man Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|PSG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0