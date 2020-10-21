Champions League - Group A
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg1Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow1

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 1Stankovic
  • 5Vallci
  • 15Ramalho
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 45Mwepu
  • 19Camara
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 14SzoboszlaiBooked at 41mins
  • 7Koita
  • 20Daka

Substitutes

  • 4Ashimeru
  • 6Onguéné
  • 8Berisha
  • 22Solet
  • 25Farkas
  • 31Coronel
  • 33Walke
  • 37Okugawa
  • 43Kristensen
  • 77Okafor

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Zhivoglyadov
  • 14Corluka
  • 27Cerqueira Paim
  • 31Rybus
  • 17Zhemaletdinov
  • 69Kulikov
  • 7Krychowiak
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 9Smolov
  • 19Macedo Lopes

Substitutes

  • 4Lystsov
  • 25Kamano
  • 29Mendes Andrade
  • 38Titkov
  • 45Silyanov
  • 65Kasyanenko
  • 68Iosifov
  • 74Chyorny
  • 76Mukhin
  • 77Kochenkov
  • 88Lisakovich
  • 94Rybchinsky
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamLokomotiv Moscow
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  5. Post update

    Dmitry Zhivoglyadov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  8. Post update

    Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  10. Post update

    Dmitry Zhivoglyadov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  13. Post update

    Dmitry Zhivoglyadov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Sekou Koita (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Murilo Cerqueira (Lokomotiv Moscow).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

  18. Post update

    Sekou Koita (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

  20. Post update

    Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow10101101
2RB Salzburg10101101
3Atl Madrid00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11003033
2B Mgladbach00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Real Madrid100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto00000000
2Man City00000000
3Marseille00000000
4Olympiakos00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Atalanta00000000
3FC Midtjylland00000000
4Liverpool00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar10101101
2Rennes10101101
3Sevilla10100001
4Chelsea10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11003123
2Club Bruges11002113
3Zenit St Petersburg100112-10
4B Dortmund100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Juventus11002023
3Dynamo Kyiv100102-20
4Ferencvárosi TC100115-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002023
2Man Utd11002113
3PSG100112-10
4Istanbul Basaksehir100102-20
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories