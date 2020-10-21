FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow

First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1.
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 1Stankovic
- 5Vallci
- 15Ramalho
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 45Mwepu
- 19Camara
- 16Junuzovic
- 14SzoboszlaiBooked at 41mins
- 7Koita
- 20Daka
Substitutes
- 4Ashimeru
- 6Onguéné
- 8Berisha
- 22Solet
- 25Farkas
- 31Coronel
- 33Walke
- 37Okugawa
- 43Kristensen
- 77Okafor
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Zhivoglyadov
- 14Corluka
- 27Cerqueira Paim
- 31Rybus
- 17Zhemaletdinov
- 69Kulikov
- 7Krychowiak
- 11An Miranchuk
- 9Smolov
- 19Macedo Lopes
Substitutes
- 4Lystsov
- 25Kamano
- 29Mendes Andrade
- 38Titkov
- 45Silyanov
- 65Kasyanenko
- 68Iosifov
- 74Chyorny
- 76Mukhin
- 77Kochenkov
- 88Lisakovich
- 94Rybchinsky
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 1. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vedran Corluka.
Post update
Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Dmitry Zhivoglyadov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Dmitry Zhivoglyadov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Dmitry Zhivoglyadov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Sekou Koita (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Murilo Cerqueira (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Post update
Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Post update
Sekou Koita (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Post update
Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.