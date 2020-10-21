Champions League - Group B
Real MadridReal Madrid0Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk3

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 23Mendy
  • 5Varane
  • 3Militão
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 11AsensioBooked at 34mins
  • 18Jovic
  • 25Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 8Kroos
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 26Altube

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 77Bondar
  • 5Khocholava
  • 15KorniienkoBooked at 8mins
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 11Marlos
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 19Solomon
  • 9Dentinho

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 28Robson Cipriano
  • 30Pyatov
  • 34Mampasi
  • 49da Silva Matos
  • 59V'Yunnik
  • 61Sudakov
  • 65Goncharuk
  • 86Shostak
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.

  2. Post update

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Davit Khocholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tetê.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  10. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

  14. Goal!

    Own Goal by Raphael Varane, Real Madrid. Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dodô.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Korniienko.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow10101101
2RB Salzburg10101101
3Atl Madrid00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11003033
2B Mgladbach00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Real Madrid100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto00000000
2Man City00000000
3Marseille00000000
4Olympiakos00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Atalanta00000000
3FC Midtjylland00000000
4Liverpool00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar10101101
2Rennes10101101
3Sevilla10100001
4Chelsea10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11003123
2Club Bruges11002113
3Zenit St Petersburg100112-10
4B Dortmund100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Juventus11002023
3Dynamo Kyiv100102-20
4Ferencvárosi TC100115-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002023
2Man Utd11002113
3PSG100112-10
4Istanbul Basaksehir100102-20
View full Champions League tables

