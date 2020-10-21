Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 23Mendy
- 5Varane
- 3Militão
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 11AsensioBooked at 34mins
- 18Jovic
- 25Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 8Kroos
- 9Benzema
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 26Altube
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 81Trubin
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 77Bondar
- 5Khocholava
- 15KorniienkoBooked at 8mins
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 11Marlos
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 19Solomon
- 9Dentinho
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 28Robson Cipriano
- 30Pyatov
- 34Mampasi
- 49da Silva Matos
- 59V'Yunnik
- 61Sudakov
- 65Goncharuk
- 86Shostak
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Davit Khocholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tetê.
Post update
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Own Goal by Raphael Varane, Real Madrid. Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dodô.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Korniienko.
Post update
Hand ball by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk).