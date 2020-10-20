Last updated on .From the section Champions League

This will be Liverpool's first away game against Dutch opposition since September 2010, when they drew 0-0 at Utrecht in the Europa League.

Liverpool's defensive worries increased before the trip to face Ajax in the Champions League as centre-back Joel Matip joined Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines.

Matip was one of three players to pick up an injury against Everton on Saturday.

Midfielder Fabinho is expected to partner Joe Gomez at the back.

Midfielder Thiago also misses out after injuring his knee and goalkeeper Alisson remains on the sidelines.

Van Dijk suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Merseyside derby after a challenge by Everton's Jordan Pickford.

Returning to action after knee surgery can take many months and Liverpool are refusing to specify how long Van Dijk will be out for until after his operation.

"We know our vice-captain and best centre-back in the world is not playing for us for a long time," Klopp said.

"We will try to find solutions, but I have no idea how they will look."

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag says Van Dijk's absence won't change how his side approach the game.

"At the end of the day it is about who is still playing. It's not going to be a different Liverpool, they always play the same," said the Dutchman.

"The quality of Man A can switch to Man B, the whole team won't change because Virgil Van Dijk isn't present.

"They are currently the best team in the world, if you win the Champions League and Premier League within two years you are a strong contender for the Champions League title."