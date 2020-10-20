Champions League - Group A
Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich: Maintaining level will be 'difficult', says Hansi Flick

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Bayern Munich win Champions League 2020
Bayern Munich have won the European Cup six times in their history
Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid - Champions league group stages
Kick off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday 21 October Venue: Allianz Arena Coverage: Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick says it will be "extremely difficult" for them to repeat last season's feats as they begin their Champions League defence.

The reigning champions face Atletico Madrid in their first Group A game.

Bayern had a reduced off-season as a result of their European success, with just 26 days separating their win over Paris St-Germain in the final and their opening Bundesliga fixture this term.

"It's about playing one game at a time," said Flick.

Bayern also won the Bundesliga and German Cup to compete a memorable treble last season, but several big names have since departed the Allianz Arena - among them Thiago Alcantara, who joined Liverpool, and Philippe Coutinho, who returned to Barcelona after a loan spell.

But Bayern boosted their ranks with four signings just before the transfer window closed, including bringing Brazil winger Douglas Costa back to Munich on loan from Juventus

"It is a different team from last season and each team has its strengths and weaknesses," said Flick, who will be without the injured Tanguy Nianzou and Leroy Sane.

"For now, I am quite satisfied. We have only had one training week with everyone together, but now there is more solidity in our staff. What will be very important is to have no injuries."

Atletico will be hoping to avoid a second successive defeat to German opposition after losing to RB Leipzig in last season's quarter-finals.

Their summer signing Luis Suarez has scored three goals in three appearances since leaving Barcelona.

The Uruguayan will be partnered up front by Joao Felix, with Diego Costa ruled out with a thigh injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 21st October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2Bayern Munich00000000
3RB Salzburg00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach00000000
2Inter Milan00000000
3Real Madrid00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto00000000
2Man City00000000
3Marseille00000000
4Olympiakos00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Atalanta00000000
3FC Midtjylland00000000
4Liverpool00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea00000000
2FK Krasnodar00000000
3Rennes00000000
4Sevilla00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges11002113
2B Dortmund00000000
3Lazio00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11002023
2Barcelona00000000
3Ferencvárosi TC00000000
4Dynamo Kyiv100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories