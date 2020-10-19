Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester City's Champions League ambitions were ended by Lyon last season

Manchester City v Porto - Champions league group stages Kick off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday, 21 October Venue: Etihad Stadium Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Pep Guardiola says he feels responsible for not being able to "drive" Manchester City beyond last season's Champions League quarter-finals.

City, who have never won European football's top club prize, begin their 2020-21 campaign at home to Porto in Group C on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

They lost 3-1 to Lyon in a one-legged last-eight tie in 2019-20.

"Still, right now, I feel responsible watching the game, so we have to accept the reality," said City boss Guardiola.

Since Guardiola was appointed in 2016, City have failed to advance beyond the quarter-finals, reaching that stage three times.

Having knocked out Real Madrid in the last 16, they were strong favourites to reach last season's final, but failed to get past French side Lyon in a 'final eight' knockout tournament played in Lisbon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a tough moment," added Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice as Barcelona manager.

"I felt so responsible for this: how the club and players fought to achieve it and I was not able to drive them.

"The reality is we have not performed to the level we have to to get through in this competition. We have to accept it with humility, accept all the bad situations that we have.

"It is the best way to improve and go through and accept a new challenge this season. Start from zero again and try it again, knowing we have to improve."

Defenders Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and forward Gabriel Jesus will all be absent for Manchester City on Wednesday, although left-back Olek Zinchenko is available.

"We expect Kevin and Aymeric to return in the next few weeks," said Guardiola. "Gabriel, maybe a little bit longer and we hope they will come back soon and the team will grow."

Having been crowned champions of Portugal last season, Porto are second in the table, five points behind leaders Benfica, four games into the 2020-21 campaign.

Earlier this month, they signed West Ham's Felipe Anderson, Liverpool's Marko Grujic and Chelsea's Malang Sarr on season-long loan deals.

Will it be 21st time lucky for Porto? The best of the stats