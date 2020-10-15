Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

George Lapslie joins a Mansfield side who are yet to win from five League Two games this season

League Two side Mansfield Town have signed midfielder George Lapslie from Charlton on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has made 54 appearances for the Addicks, including 10 in the Championship last season as Lee Bowyer's side went down to League One.

Lapslie has been at Charlton since 2009 and played six times across all competitions this season.

"I run hard and I'll give everything I've got. Hopefully I can add some quality to the final third," he said. external-link

