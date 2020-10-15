Colin Kazim-Richards: Derby County sign veteran striker
From the section Derby
Derby County have signed veteran striker Colin Kazim-Richards on a deal until the end of the season.
The 34-year-old former Turkey international started his career with Bury and has had spells in Turkey, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Scotland, Brazil and Mexico.
He has joined the Rams after a successful trial period.
Kazim-Richards could make his debut for Phillip Cocu's side against Watford on Friday.
