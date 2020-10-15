Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Bolton Wanderers have signed Luton defender Peter Kioso on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old joined the Hatters from Hartlepool in January and has made three appearances for the Championship side.

Kioso could make his debut against Oldham on Saturday.

"Peter can play a variety of positions, has great pace and power and adds quality to our squad," boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

