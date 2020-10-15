Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Ellis Chapman (left) is Cheltenham's 10th new signing of this transfer window

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Ellis Chapman on a free transfer from League One side Lincoln City.

The 19-year-old had been in talks over a new deal at Sincil Bank but was allowed to leave after failing to agree a deal.

Chapman, who made his Lincoln debut aged 16, made 31 appearances for the Imps and has also spent time on loan in the National League with Chesterfield.

Cheltenham have not revealed the length of Chapman's contract.

However, the Robins said that the club's directors had backed the signing "on the understanding that players will be made available for loan in order to balance the budget".

