Last updated on .From the section Irish

Candystripes skipper Conor McCormack is banned for the Dublin encounter

Airtricity Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday 16 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine says the absence of captain Conor McCormick for the meeting with leaders Shamrock Rovers is a 'huge loss'.

The midfielder is suspended as seventh-placed City prepare to face unbeaten Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

"It's a fantastic pitch, a fantastic stadium, and the best team in the country - it's a challenge our players should embrace," said Devine.

"We'll try to do what no-one has done this season and that's win there."

Derry are back in action a fortnight after a 2-0 home win over Waterford ended a winless run of four games.

Devine was happy to report that City players have returned from international duty "unscathed" and there could also be a return for Gerardo Bruno.

Final furlong

The Candystripes have four league games remaining while a win on Friday night could be enough to clinch the title for Rovers, who beat Derry 2-1 at the Brandywell in August.

"We led that game until 73 minutes - we've spoken about that this week and the players know they are capable of getting a result," added Devine.

"We have to approach the game with a positive frame of mind and I felt we showed a good appetite against Waterford and if we can repeat that I'm sure we can get a result.

"It is not our concern what Rovers are doing. We have to go with the mindset that we have to win.

"We know it's going to be extremely difficult and whatever the outcome is Rovers deserve credit for the season they've had and the title they'll undoubtedly win, but our job is to make sure they don't win it this weekend."