Tom Edwards' fellow Stoke defender Harry Souttar spent the past two seasons on loan at Fleetwood

League One side Fleetwood Town have signed Stoke City right-back Tom Edwards on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has made 51 appearances for the Championship Potters but has not played since January.

Edwards came through Stoke's academy and made his first-team debut in a 7-2 thrashing at Manchester City in the Premier League in October 2017.

Joey Barton's Fleetwood are 14th in the third tier, picking up six points from their opening five matches.

