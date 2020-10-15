Kearney led Coleraine to their first League Cup since 1987 with victory over Crusaders in February

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has been named NI Football Awards Manager of the Year for 2019-20 in recognition of his achievements with the Bannsiders.

Kearney returned from a spell in charge of St Mirren to steer Coleraine to a League Cup success and runner-up finish in the truncated Premiership season.

The Bannsiders were four points behind leaders Linfield with seven games to go when the league campaign was halted.

"I was shocked to get this award but very proud as well," said Kearney.

"The position we were in and the momentum we had we had big hopes of trying to go and push, but we will never know the answer to that," added the Coleraine boss.

"I remember starting out as a young manager and then moving to Coleraine and going to the awards dinner every year.

"It was lovely as a player to get into the Team of the Year, but as a manager when that prize is there you always looked at it and though that it would be nice someday to get your hands on that.

"To put my hands on it again is fantastic and while I know it's an old cliche it only happens with the hard work of a phenomenal amount of people around the club.

"It's great to stand and hold the trophy, but it is a big testament to everybody whose work rate and commitment has been fantastic and it's a big reward for them all."

It is the second time that Kearney has won the Manager of the Year award, having been the recipient in 2018 after leading Coleraine to Irish Cup success and a second-place finish in the league, losing out to Crusaders by just two points.

Kearney's team team will kick-off the new Premiership season on Friday with a derby against Ballymena United