Cliftonville beat Ballymena in the last season's final

Holders Cliftonville will meet Glentoran in the semi-final of the County Antrim Shield.

Larne will host league champions Linfield in the other last four tie, with both games to be played on Tuesday 3 November.

The Glens will travel to Solitude having squeezed past Ards via a penalty-shootout in Tuesday's quarter-final while Cliftonville had no such difficulties against Dundela, beating the Championship side 7-2 in north Belfast.

Larne claimed arguably the most impressive result of the night with a thoroughly dominant 4-0 win over Crusaders as Linfield too were comfortable in defeating Carrick Rangers 2-0.

As the competition approaches its climax, the sides are also gearing up for the return of the Premiership, which begins on Friday.