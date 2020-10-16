Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Herbie Kane scored two goals in seven Championship appearances for Hull City last season

Barnsley have signed Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane for £1.25m on a four-year contract.

The Premier League champions will retain a 15% sell-on clause for the 21-year-old, whose only first-team games were in last season's Carabao Cup.

BBC Sport understands Luton Town, Hull City and Portsmouth were also keen on signing the ex-England youth player.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull, having been at Doncaster Rovers for all of 2018-19.

"He has had an excellent education with Liverpool, working under one of the finest managers in world football, and has shown that he has the quality to compete at this level," Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy told the club website.

"Naturally, there were a number of clubs interested in signing Herbie, but we are thrilled that he chose to come to Barnsley."

Kane is the fourth Liverpool youngster to leave the club over the extended summer transfer window after Sheffield United signed forward Rhian Brewster,Ovie Ejaria made a loan move to Reading permanent and Ki-Jana Hoever joined Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It is expected that Wales midfielder Harry Wilson will also leave Anfield for Cardiff City ahead of Friday's 17:00 BST transfer deadline.

"I want to score goals and hopefully I can do that here, look back and reflect on it at the end of the season," said Kane.

"It's a part of my game, trying to score goals from midfield as well as getting assists and helping the team - as much as I can do that, the better."

