Stephen Dobbie will help coach the side in Allan Johnston's absence

Queen of the South will be without manager Allan Johnston and his entire coaching staff for Saturday's opening Scottish Championship match because of a positive Covid test.

The whole coaching team have to self-isolate under Scottish government guidelines after a member of the backroom staff contracted the virus.

Queens say the game at Ayr United is "currently still on as things stand".

Senior players Stephen Dobbie and Willie Gibson are in temporary charge.

The Dumfries club are making no further comment "due to patient confidentiality"

Meanwhile, Sunday's season-opening Scottish Women's Premier League 2 match between St Johnstone and Kilmarnock has been postponed.

Two of the Ayrshire side have returned positive tests and seven others have been told to self-isolate.