McNeil has started every Premier League game bar one for the Clarets since the end of 2018.

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international has extended his existing deal by a further 12 months to June 2024.

McNeil came through the Clarets youth set-up and has made 71 appearances since making his debut in May 2018 as a substitute against Bournemouth.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract. I love playing for the club and it's a club I want to be at," he said.

"It's a great position to be in and I couldn't have asked for more help from the lads, to be honest."

He follows team-mate Ashley Westwood in signing a new deal at the club since the start of the Premier League season after captain Ben Mee extended his contract by a further 12 months in the summer.