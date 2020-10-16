Maguire was sent off during England's defeat by Denmark

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will "bounce back" from his recent poor spell of form and England red card, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The centre-back, 27, was sent off against Denmark on Wednesday, capping a troublesome couple of months following his arrest in Greece during pre-season.

He could miss Saturday's Premier League game at Newcastle after Solskjaer said he picked up a knock against Denmark.

"Harry's got great resilience. I know he'll bounce back," said Solskjaer.

"I know that he wants to play, he wants to just work his way out of the last couple of games that he's been criticised [for].

"He picked up a knock just before he came off, so I'm just hopeful he'll be fit. We've had a look at him yesterday and give him a test again today."

He added: "When Harry is part of the England team that beats number-one ranked Belgium, that's just a normal day, and then you get the headlines when you get the sending off. That's just football for you.

"There's so many ups and downs that we have got to deal with it, individually and as a group."

Solskjaer also said he will not allow the club's critics to create division at the Old Trafford club.

United fell to a 6-1 home defeat by Tottenham in their last game before the international break. Since then stories have emerged about a potential attempt to lure Mauricio Pochettino to the club as manager, as well as claims of a fall-out between Solskjaer and key midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has rejected these claims and Solskjaer feels it is part of a wider attempt to undermine the club.

"It's one of those things that you have to get over as soon as you can and move on," Solskjaer said. "We know any little chance from outside... you want to create a division.

"I think Bruno spoke really well the other day about how we are united, we have to stay together. We can't listen to everyone outside. We've got to just get on with it.

"Bruno's now lost two league games since he came to the club and he came in February, but it's been two in quick succession.

"So, he's not used to losing league games for us but now, Bruno, welcome to Manchester United - this is what happens when you lost a couple, they're going to try to create a division between us.

"But that's not going to happen because this group is a group that wants to work hard together, stick together."