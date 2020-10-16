Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Onel Hernandez scored against Manchester United during the 2019-20 Premier League season

Norwich City midfielder Onel Hernandez will be out for 10 to 12 weeks after surgery on an adductor injury.

The 27-year-old Cuban joined the Canaries from German club Braunschweig in January 2018.

He has made 89 appearances for the club, including 26 in the Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals.

Norwich say following his "minor operation" he will now work with medical and sports science staff to regain full fitness.