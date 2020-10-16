Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland beat Ukraine in Vera Pauw's first game as manager in October 2019

Marie Hourihan is the only notable omission from Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2022 qualifier against Ukraine on 23 October.

The Braga goalkeeper won't travel for the game after dislocating her finger.

The Republic can secure a play-off spot with victory in Kyiv.

A best runners-up spot, that guarantees automatic qualification, is also in contention for Pauw's side.

Hourihan is the only change from the 23-player squad which was named for September's defeat to Germany at Tallaght stadium, while a number of other players are standby ahead of the squad meeting up in Germany for a training camp ahead of the game.

The Republic have had a good campaign so far, picking up four wins from their six games and their only defeat came against the Germans, who have hit 37 goals without conceding during the campaign.

In Pauw's first game in charge, the Republic beat Ukraine 3-2 in October 2019 and will be hoping to complete the double over the team who currently trail them by seven points.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up, not counting results against the sixth-placed team, qualify directly for the final tournament, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the two-legged play-offs in April 2021.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Brosnan (West Ham United), Moloney (Reading), Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Scott (Reading), Keenan (Celtic), Quinn (Fiorentina), Caldwell (SC Sand), O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Fahey (Liverpool), Finn (Shelbourne), O'Sullivan (NC Courage), Murphy (London City Lionesses), Farrelly (Peamount United), Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nolan (London City Lionesses), Littlejohn (Leicester City), Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards: McCabe (Arsenal), Payne (Florida State University), Kiernan (West Ham United), Barrett (FC Koln), Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Carusa (HB Hoge)