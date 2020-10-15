Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

The last of Jack Marriott's 17 goals for Derby County came in a 2-1 loss at former club Luton Town last month

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Derby County forward Jack Marriott on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old has scored once in six appearances for the Rams this season.

He scored Derby's goal in their 2-1 Championship play-off final loss to Aston Villa in May 2019, having scored twice in the 4-2 semi-final second-leg win at Leeds United.

Marriott signed a three-year deal with Derby when he joined from Peterborough United in the summer of 2018.

The Rams have announced that his contract has been extended until 2022.

He began his career at Ipswich Town before moving to Luton Town in 2015 where he helped the Hatters reach the League Two play-offs during his two-year spell at Kenilworth Road.

