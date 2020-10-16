Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kasey Palmer has scored five goals in 46 appearances for Bristol City

Swansea City have signed Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan and Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere on a free transfer.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper tried to sign Palmer, 23, on loan in the summer of 2019 but he opted for a permanent move to Ashton Gate.

Cooper has finally got his man with the Robins happy to let Palmer move on.

Latibeaudiere, 20, is reunited with Cooper having played for his World Cup-winning England Under-17 side in 2017.

Swansea focused on a deal for ex-England Under-21 international Palmer after it became clear they could not afford Liverpool's Harry Wilson.

London-born Palmer came through the ranks at Chelsea and had loan spells with Huddersfield, Derby and Blackburn and Bristol City, who then paid a reported £3.5m to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Palmer has made a total of 115 senior appearances and has scored 15 goals, but has only featured in the EFL Cup in the early stages of 2020-21.

Latibeaudiere has never played a senior game for Manchester City but did get some first-team experience while on loan with Dutch club FC Twente last season.

He has signed a three-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.