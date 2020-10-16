Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Josh Sims scored his first professional goal in New York Red Bulls' defeat by Philadelphia Union in the 2019 MLS Cup play-offs

Doncaster Rovers have signed Southampton midfielder Josh Sims on a three-month loan deal.

The 23-year-old spent time on loan with Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls in the USA last season.

The former England Under-20 international could make his debut for Rovers in Saturday's League One match against Portsmouth.

"I've had a look at the squad and the other players they've brought in are impressive," he told the club website. external-link

