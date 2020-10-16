Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Timmy Abraham made four substitute appearances for Bristol Rovers last season

Plymouth have signed Fulham forward Timmy Abraham on loan until January.

Abraham, the younger brother of Chelsea and England striker Tammy, follows Fulham team-mate Jerome Opoku in making a loan switch to the League One club.

The 19-year-old has not made a senior appearance for the Cottagers but has scored twice in five EFL Trophy games for their under-23s.

Abraham had a brief spell on loan with Bristol Rovers in League One last year but failed to score in four matches.

