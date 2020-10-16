Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Ben Coker has not made a Football League appearance for almost two years, since playing for Southend against Sunderland on 27 October 2018

Stevenage have turned defender Ben Coker's loan deal from Lincoln City into a permanent move.

Left-back Coker, 32, joined the League Two side on loan in August but the Imps have now allowed him a free transfer.

Coker made more than 200 appearances over six seasons with Southend United but has struggled with injuries since joining Lincoln last summer.

"He is a top character, player, leader and professional," Stevenage boss Alex Revell told the club website.

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Coker's contract.

