Livingston refused Kilmarnock's request to move Saturday's league match to Tuesday

Manager Gary Holt says Livingston were right to refuse a request from Covid-hit Kilmarnock to rearrange Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting.

The Ayrshire club suggested the game be played on Tuesday - when Aberdeen face Hamilton in a rearranged game - with some of their squad isolating.

But Holt says the tightly packed schedule left little room.

"To move it to Tuesday next week would impact our preparation for our game the following week," Holt said.

"You also have a duty of care to your players. If there are ways things can be postponed and replayed then fine, but I don't think you should move it for the sake of moving it."

After six positive cases forced their first-team squad into isolation, Kilmarnock were forced to forfeit a League Cup tie with Falkirk.

They then only had five senior players available as they lost 3-0 to Dunfermline Athletic.

Holt expects the majority will now return for the trip to West Lothian after their isolation period ended on Wednesday.

"They have been back, the full squad, training since Wednesday so we know what we are going to be up against," the Livingston manager said.

"Sometimes you have to guard against the animal that's backed into a corner and they come out fighting."