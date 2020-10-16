Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Virgil Gomis has previously had loan spells in League Two with Notts County and Macclesfield

Grimsby Town have signed Nottingham Forest striker Virgil Gomis on a season-long loan deal.

Gomis, 21, is yet to feature for the Reds but has had loans with Braintree, Notts County and Macclesfield.

He could make his debut against Leyton Orient in League Two on Saturday.

"It will definitely help him without a shadow of doubt having that league experience. But he is going to have to get used to me, isn't he?" boss Ian Holloway told the club website. external-link

