Virgil Gomis: Grimsby Town sign Nottingham Forest striker on loan
Grimsby Town have signed Nottingham Forest striker Virgil Gomis on a season-long loan deal.
Gomis, 21, is yet to feature for the Reds but has had loans with Braintree, Notts County and Macclesfield.
He could make his debut against Leyton Orient in League Two on Saturday.
"It will definitely help him without a shadow of doubt having that league experience. But he is going to have to get used to me, isn't he?" boss Ian Holloway told the club website.
