Ben Woodburn played 16 times for Oxford United last season

Blackpool have signed Liverpool's Wales forward Ben Woodburn on loan.

The 21-year-old, who has won 10 caps for his country, has moved to Bloomfield Road until 17 January.

It is the third loan move for Woodburn, who spent last season at Blackpool's League One rivals Oxford United and had a spell at Sheffield United in the first half of the 2018-19 season.

In November 2016, he became Liverpool's youngest goalscorer but has not played for the first team since May 2018.

Woodburn has played twice for Liverpool's Under 21's in the EFL Trophy this season, having featured in Oxford's League One play-off final loss to Wycombe Wanderers in July.

"Ben is a young player with lots of ability and can play in a number of different attacking positions," Blackpool boss and former Liverpool Under 23s manager Neil Critchley told the club website.

"In coming through the academy at Liverpool, he has gone on to play for the first team and gained full international caps for Wales.

"I know the quality he can bring to the team, having worked with him previously. I am delighted to welcome him to Blackpool and to be working with him once again."

Woodburn is the latest Liverpool youngster to leave Anfield in the elongated summer transfer window after Sheffield United signed forward Rhian Brewster, Ovie Ejaria made a loan move to Reading permanent, Barnsley signed forward Herbie Kane and Ki-Jana Hoever joined Wolverhampton Wanderers.

