Andrew Shinnie has only featured for Championship side Luton in the Carabao Cup this season

League One side Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Andrew Shinnie from Luton Town on a season-long loan.

The 31-year-old, capped once by Scotland in 2012, was a regular in the Luton side that won promotion from the third tier in 2018-19.

Ex-Birmingham and Inverness man Shinnie has played 106 times for the Hatters in all since initially joining in 2017.

"He's a good footballer who has seen it and done it in this league and higher," said Charlton manager Lee Bowyer. external-link

