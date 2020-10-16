Andrew Shinnie: Charlton Athletic sign Luton Town midfielder on loan
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
League One side Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Andrew Shinnie from Luton Town on a season-long loan.
The 31-year-old, capped once by Scotland in 2012, was a regular in the Luton side that won promotion from the third tier in 2018-19.
Ex-Birmingham and Inverness man Shinnie has played 106 times for the Hatters in all since initially joining in 2017.
"He's a good footballer who has seen it and done it in this league and higher," said Charlton manager Lee Bowyer.
