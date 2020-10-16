Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Filip Benkovic played in the Championship for Bristol City last season and has been capped once by Croatia

Cardiff City are set to sign Leicester City centre-back Filip Benkovic on loan for the rest of the season.

Croatian international Benkovic is expected to join the Championship club ahead of Friday's 17:00 BST transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old joined the Foxes for a reported fee of £13m in August 2018 from Dynamo Zagreb.

But he has made only one League Cup appearance for Leicester.

Benkovic spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Celtic and had Championship experience with Bristol City last term, making 10 league appearances and scoring twice.

He will replace Aden Flint at Cardiff after he joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.