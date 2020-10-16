Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Olamide Shodipo is unavailable for Oxford United's match at Peterborough United on Saturday

Oxford United have agreed a deal to bring QPR winger Olamide Shodipo to the club on a season-long loan.

Shodipo, 23, is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international whose only appearance for Rangers this season came in the EFL Cup first round at Plymouth.

He made 12 Championship appearances for his parent club last season and has previously been on loan at Port Vale and Colchester United.

He will join up with the Oxford United squad from Monday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.