Di'Shon Bernard: Manchester United defender agrees Salford City loan
Last updated on .From the section Salford City
Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard has joined League Two Salford City on loan until January.
The 19-year-old made his first-team debut in United's Europa League encounter with FC Astana last season.
He also played in both United's EFL Trophy games this season, including a 6-0 win at Salford in September.
"I'm really happy to be here, it's a different experience for me, the first time I've been in men's football, and I just want to get going," Bernard said.
