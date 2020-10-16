Dion Sanderson: Sunderland sign Wolves defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Sunderland
Sunderland have signed Dion Sanderson on a season-long loan from Wolves, with the defender also agreeing a new two-year deal with the Premier League side.
The 20-year-old can play at right or centre-back and featured 10 times in a loan spell with Cardiff last season.
Sanderson's only Wolves appearance to date came in a Carabao Cup defeat by Aston Villa in October 2019.
"It's a massive club and I hope I can contribute to a successful campaign," he told the Sunderland website.
Wolverhampton-born Sanderson will not be eligible for the Black Cats on Saturday as they go to Swindon in League One.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.