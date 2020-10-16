Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Sam Smith is not eligible to make his Tranmere debut at Newport on Saturday

League Two side Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Sam Smith on loan from Reading until 7 January.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in the fourth tier with Cambridge, scoring eight goals in 34 appearances.

Smith has played 11 times for Reading but has not featured for the Championship side since April 2018.

"He is left footed and he is quick. He has good movement off the back line so he gives us those options that we need," said Tranmere boss Mike Jackson. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.