Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Cameron Stewart was sent off just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute

Ryan Curran scored a winner in the 86th minute as Cliftonville secured an opening-weekend win over 10-man Glentoran.

After a goalless first-half at Solitude, Conor McMenamin had an effort ruled out for offside on the hour mark.

Second-half substitute Cameron Stewart was sent off for the visitors for two quick yellow cards on 82 minutes.

Curran hit the decisive goal four minutes later after Dale Gorman was robbed of possession.

The opening 45 minutes were a drab affair, with the only chances of note coming from Bobby Burns' deflected effort and Seanan Clucas' wild attempt for Glentoran.

The first opportunity after the restart fell to Glentoran forward Paul O'Neill but the NI Football Awards Young Player of the Year couldn't get the ball out of his feet to get a shot away.

Cliftonville thought they had taken the lead on 60 minutes when McMenamin's low shot beat Dayle Coleing, however the linseman raised his flag with the offside Curran appearing to get a final touch on the ball before it crossed the line.

With the wind in their sails, Paddy McLaughlin's men kept pushing as Levi Ives fired narrowly wide from long range and Garry Breen powered a header off target from Ives' corner.

Chris Curran had a penalty appeal waved away after a challenge by Marcus Kane before Stewart was given his marching orders by Keith Kennedy after two yellow cards for catching Cliftonville players.

The winner came when Glens substitute Gorman, who had earlier tested Richard Brush with a free-kick, lost possession on the edge of the area which allowed Joe Gormley to feed in Curran and the striker kept his cool to tuck the ball into the bottom corner.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott felt his side had the first half "under control" but had few complaints about Stewart's "very frustrating" red card.

"I'm more annoyed at the player. It looked like a high foot so I'm not critical of the referee, I thought he was fair enough today," he said.